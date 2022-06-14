Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

