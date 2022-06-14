Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.37

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 65619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

