Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $192.79 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $192.79 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001361 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00042775 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

