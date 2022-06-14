OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the second quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

