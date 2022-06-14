Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.52.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

