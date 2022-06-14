Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,733 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 426,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

