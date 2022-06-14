Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,676 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $61,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.26.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

