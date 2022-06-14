Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.26.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

