Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

ORCL traded down $3.09 on Monday, hitting $64.05. 13,811,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 109.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 27.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 136,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

