Orbs (ORBS) Price Down 29.3% This Week

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Orbs has a total market cap of $110.05 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

