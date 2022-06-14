Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 7,100 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.