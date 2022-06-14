Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $16.84 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up 4.9% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 263,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

