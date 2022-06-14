Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Encompass Health by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 51,011 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

