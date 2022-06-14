Orchard Capital Managment LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Arcosa makes up 3.0% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.41% of Arcosa worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

