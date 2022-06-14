Origin Sport Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $32,562.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00038947 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

