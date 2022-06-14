Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
ORVMF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orvana Minerals (ORVMF)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.