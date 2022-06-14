Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ORVMF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

