Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Trading Down 0%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.
Össur hf. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Össur hf. (OSSFF)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.