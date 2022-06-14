PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $404.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 404 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 404.80 ($4.91), with a volume of 108609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.02).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.22) to GBX 610 ($7.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 618 ($7.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 469.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

