Pallapay Reaches Market Cap of $9.35 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $281,780.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00393249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00542077 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

