PANTHEON X Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (XPN)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $519,931.68 and $2,485.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

