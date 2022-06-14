Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $515,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,533,000 after buying an additional 85,136 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $598.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $656.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.54.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.