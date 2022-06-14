Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 51,213 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $925,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.20.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

