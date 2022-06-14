Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,397,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245,167 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $632,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

