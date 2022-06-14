Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.04 Billion Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Accenture worth $1,039,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Accenture by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,936,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.11.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.53.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

