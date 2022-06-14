Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $447.74 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ServiceNow worth $447,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $450.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 400.34, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.