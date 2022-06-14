Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $471.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Intuitive Surgical worth $471,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.76 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

