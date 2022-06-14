Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $766.42 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $766,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

