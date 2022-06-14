Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 30,492 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,794,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Starbucks worth $560,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

