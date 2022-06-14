Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,279,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 949,219 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Comcast worth $819,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,029,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after purchasing an additional 790,755 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 196,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

