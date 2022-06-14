Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,791,000 after buying an additional 640,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,356,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,562,000 after buying an additional 558,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.