Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Shares Down 1.9%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 177,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04.
About Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Battery Metals (RGDCF)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.