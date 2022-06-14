PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,105,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $396,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 82,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 253,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,876,834. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

