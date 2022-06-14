Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

