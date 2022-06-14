PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 392.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

