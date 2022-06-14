PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 276.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 1,142,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 1,768,590 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 864,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIV opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.