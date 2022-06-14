PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 2,042 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Slam were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

