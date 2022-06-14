PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $50,000 Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OACB. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 833,841 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OACB opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

