Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 16th

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

PEI stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The company has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

