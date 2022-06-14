PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) vs. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Head-To-Head Review

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.72, indicating a potential upside of 35.06%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.21 $56.85 million ($0.73) -18.99 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 7.03 $25.70 million ($2.52) -5.36

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -257.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -14.74% -2.37% -0.33% Franklin BSP Realty Trust -24.66% 14.41% 1.62%

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

