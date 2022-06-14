Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Up 105.8% in May

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the May 15th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PRM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,554. Perimeter Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 1,600,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

