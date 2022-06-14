Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 12,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 99.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

