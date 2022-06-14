Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PPIH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

