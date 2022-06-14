Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 20,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

