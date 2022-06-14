Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 20,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
