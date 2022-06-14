PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

