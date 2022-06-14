Phantasma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $352,849.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and approximately $352,849.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,281.05 or 0.99973450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00029178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

