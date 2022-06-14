Planning Center Inc. Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDM stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

