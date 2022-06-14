Planning Center Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,317 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.91. The company has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.