Planning Center Inc. Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

Shares of BA opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $114.14 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

