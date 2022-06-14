Planning Center Inc. Buys Shares of 113 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,074,688 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,140.99 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,377.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,634.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

