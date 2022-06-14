Planning Center Inc. Buys Shares of 2,536 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $451.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

